Azerbaijan hopes: Armenia will not miss a unique chance for peace

6 Nov. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leadership of Azerbaijan is aimed at achieving peace with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said.

"We expect a constructive approach and reciprocal steps from the opposite side",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The diplomat emphasized that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, as well as the fact that Azerbaijan had fully restored its sovereignty, opened up new prospects for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.

The Minister is convinced that this situation is beneficial not only to Baku and Yerevan, but also to the entire region, as well as to non-regional players.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Azerbaijani side was aimed at peace. According to Bayramov, he expects that Yerevan will not miss this "unique chance".