Robert Kocharyan's son released after receiving deputy mandate

6 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The son of one of the instigators of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Robert Kocharyan, Levon Kocharyan, received a mandate as a member of the National Assembly of Armenia, after which he was released from prison. It became possible after one deputy handed over the mandate and several other legislators recused.

How did Levon Kocharyan receive his mandate?

According to the Chairman of the Armenian Central Election Commission Vahagn Hovakimyan, deputy of the nationalist faction "Armenia" Armen Charchyan decided to surrender his mandate. The next member of the bloc on the list should have received it, but he and two other people voluntarily refused to take part in the Parliament's work. So the turn came to the politician number 50 – Levon Kocharyan.

How was Kocharyan Jr. released?

Since Levon Kocharyan became a deputy, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court, he no longer had the right to be kept under arrest. The criminal case against him remains open, so he is still suspected of beating four policemen. The man was released from Nubarashen prison today.