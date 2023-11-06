Special Representative: Georgia to become EU member for sure

6 Nov. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi will definitely become a member of the European Union, this opinion was expressed by the Special Representative of the European External Action Service for the Eastern Partnership, Dirk Schuebel.

According to the press service of the Georgian Cabinet of Ministers, the European diplomat made the statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and special representatives of the EU and EU member countries. Negotiations took place in Tbilisi.

"The EU stands next to Georgia, and we have no doubt that in the future the country will become a member of the European Union",

Dirk Schuebel said.

He drew attention to the fact that the special representatives arrived in Georgia almost the day before the official report from Brussels on Georgia's implementation (or non-compliance) of recommendations for candidate status. This, according to the diplomat, is "a good sign".