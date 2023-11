7 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The euro exchange rate dropped at the Moscow Exchange opening on Tuesday by 11.5 kopecks, to 98.98 rubles.

The dollar to ruble exchange rate increased by 0.25 kopecks to 92.4 rubles.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate increased by 0.1 kopecks, to 12.68 rubles.