Raisi to attend OIC talks in Saudi Arabia

7 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend a summit in the Saudi capital on Sunday, November 12, addressing the Israel-Hamas war, a source familiar with the preparations said.

"President Raisi will attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation' (OIC) summit in Riyadh, where the issue of Palestine will be discussed," the Iranian website reported.

It would be Raisi's first visit to the Gulf kingdom since the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations after seven years of severed ties, a deal brokered by China and announced in March.

OIC summit

The summit is being organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member bloc of majority Muslim countries based in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

It is planned to take place one day after an emergency meeting of Arab League leaders on the war, also in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Raisi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held their first phone call on October 12.

Saudi-Iran ties

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume ties in March under a deal negotiated by China after seven years of hostility, which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.