Anaklia port project developing “according to plan” - Georgian gov-t

7 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Anaklia deep sea port project, earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, was developing “according to the plan” and “none of the deadlines” were being exceeded, Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said.

"The process is going according to plan, we have neither surprises nor problems”, Davitashvili said.

According to him, the current phase was addressing legal matters.