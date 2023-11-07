Anaklia port project developing “according to plan” - Georgian gov-t

The Anaklia deep sea port project, earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, was developing “according to the plan” and “none of the deadlines” were being exceeded, Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said.
"The process is going according to plan, we have neither surprises nor problems”, Davitashvili said.
According to him, the current phase was addressing legal matters.
"The process of establishing the tender conditions has actually been completed, but the tender also needs conditions, a deadline. The tender should be formed under conditions of perfect competition. Time is needed to finally identify the winning company in the tender and sign the contract”, the minister noted.