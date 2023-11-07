Israel agrees with need of humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza

7 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Israel agree that humanitarian aid must be supplied to Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC.

"Well, there'll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages. As far as tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there. We've had them before, I suppose, will check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The PM indicated he believes Israel will have a role to play for an "indefinite period."