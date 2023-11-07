РУС ENG

Oil prices declining again

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil prices decreased in early trade on Tuesday following reports of China's falling export rates in October and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

International benchmark crude Brent traded at $84.29 per barrel at 9.48 a.m. local time (06:48 GMT), a 1.04% fall from the closing price of $85.18 a barrel in the previous trading session on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at $79.94 per barrel, up 1.08% from Monday's close of $80.82 per barrel.

As of 11:03 a.m. Moscow time (08:03 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1.54% at $83.9 per barrel. As of 11:20 a.m. Moscow time (08:20 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent oil was down by 1.5% trading at $83.93, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for January delivery was down by 1.02% at $79.62 per barrel.

Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday as China's customs office reported a year-over-year drop of 6.4% in the country's exports to $274.8 billion, marking the sixth straight month of export declines from China.

A strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies, however, discouraged increases in oil prices.

Oil demand fell as a result of the U.S. dollar index rising 0.20% to 105.257, making oil more expensive for other foreign currency traders.

