Russia-China trade turnover on the rise

7 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trade turnover between Russia and China in January-October increased by 27.7% year on year and reached $196.48 bln, China's General Administration of Customs reported.

According to released data, exports from China to Russia increased by 52.2% over ten months and amounted to about $90.08 bln, while imports of Russian goods and services increased by 12.4% to $106.4 bln. Russia's balance for the reporting period amounted to $16.32 bln, having decreased by about 53%, compared to the same period in 2022.

The volume of trade between the two countries in October reached $19.79 bln, having decreased by 9% compared to September. Imports from Russia on a monthly basis decreased by 3.7% to $11.1 bln. Chinese exports fell by 10.2% to $8.69 bln.