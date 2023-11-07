State prosecutor demands to jail Khachatryan for 15 years

7 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A regular session of the court on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly region as a member of illegal armed groups of Armenia in the 1990s, was held today in Baku.

The state prosecutor who spoke at the session brought to the court's attention that Khachatryan had committed grave crimes.

He said that the criminal acts committed by Vagif Khachatryan were proved at the court hearing and asked the court to sentence Khachatryan to 15 years of imprisonment.

In 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.