Islam Makhachev - best UFC fighter for the pound-for-pound rankings

7 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has overtaken heavyweight champion Jon Jones to top the UFC pound-for-pound ranking.

The UFC recently updated their P4P rankings and put Islam Makhachev in the top spot, followed by Jones Jones and then Alexander Volkanovski.

Before that Makhachev was in the second spot after defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. However, now he has toppled Jon Jones and sits at the top of the P4P list.

The Russian, who holds a professional record of 25-1, is currently riding a 13 fight winning streak.