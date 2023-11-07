Azerbaijani President awards Defense Minister Order of "Garabagh"

7 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding a group of millitary personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan the Karabakh Order.

The Order was awarded to Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, Colonel General Kerim Veliyev, as well as three lieutenant generals Enver Efendiyev, Hikmet Mirzoyev and Ramiz Tairov.

President Aliyev has also signed a decree on increasing salaries of military personnel.

According to the decree, the monthly salaries of officers, warrant officers and servicemen of the Special Forces of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense have been increased by 2.1 times on average. The monthly salaries of active duty servicemen of the Main Department of Internal Troops of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Azerbaijani State Border Service will be increased by 20% on average.