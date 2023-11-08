Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign military co-op plan

8 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Türkiye have signed a military cooperation plan for 2024, the Defence Ministry of Kazakhstan reported.

Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Jaqsylyqov held talks with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler. The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between the countries in areas of mutual interest.

“As a result of the meeting, a military cooperation plan between Türkiye and Kazakhstan for 2024 was signed,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the signed document solidifies the strong historical and cultural ties that bind Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

“Currently, interaction has been established between the defense departments in the fields of military science, education and combat training,” the ministry said, adding that military-technical cooperation is being established.