Georgian travel companies featuring in London travel exhibition

8 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian National Tourism Administration, 20 travel companies and hotels from the country are featuring in World Travel Market, one of the world’s largest tourism fairs hosted in London on November 6-8.

GNTA Head Maia Omiadze said that over these days, Georgia is represented by a fairly large stand at one of the largest tourist exhibitions in the world.

"We have the opportunity to introduce our country to the whole world as an interesting tourist destination. Georgian business representatives [also] have the opportunity to find partners and establish business relations”, she said.

Visitors of the Georgian stand will have the opportunity to learn about the country's visitor destinations and tourist products. Presentations and meetings with “leading” companies are also planned within the fair.

Tbilisi City Hall and destination management organisations of Imereti, Samegrelo, Svaneti and Samtskhe-Javakheti regions are also represented at the event.

The fair features 4,000 tour companies and organisations in more than 185 countries, with more than 35,000 professionals from the industry in attendance.