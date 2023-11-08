Darchiashvili to discuss European integration in Belgium visit

8 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will discuss Georgia’s European integration in a meeting with Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, as part of his visit to Brussels on November 8.

Granting Georgia the EU membership candidate status, as well as the future steps for the country, will also be reviewed at the meeting between the officials, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting will follow the European Commission’s annual enlargement report, which is to be presented tomorrow, assessing Georgia’s progress in implementing the EU priorities outlined by the bloc for granting its candidate status to the country.

The decision on the country’s candidacy will be announced in December.