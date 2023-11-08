Israel rejects ceasefire in Gaza

8 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza until all hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attacks are returned.

"I reiterate to our enemies and friends alike: There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages," he said in a televised address to the nation.

Netanyahu said the Israeli military is operating deep inside the encircled Gaza and is increasing pressure on Hamas radicals hour after hour.

"The fighting in the Gaza Strip continues with a force that Hamas has never known before. Gaza City is surrounded, we are operating inside it, we are increasing the pressure on Hamas day by day, hour by hour," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to the PM, the Israeli military has destroyed dozens of Hamas bases, headquarters, tunnels and training camps.