Kazakhstan to increase transit of Russian oil and gas

8 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is ready to make full use of its transport potential and is ready to further increase transit volumes of Russian gas.

According to Tokayev, gas industry plays a special role in the sustainable social and economic development of Russia and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan intends to transit over 100 mln tons of Russian oil via its territory to China by 2033, Tokayev said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily.