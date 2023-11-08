Israeli forces to remain in Gaza after completing its operation

8 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s security forces will remain in the Gaza Strip even after the ongoing operation against the Hamas movement in the enclave is completed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's senior adviser Mark Regev.

"When this is over and we have defeated Hamas, it is crucial that there won’t be a resurgent terrorist element, a resurgent Hamas. There is no point doing this and just going back to square one. There will have to be an Israeli security presence [in Gaza]," Regev said.

At the same time, the adviser told CNNthat the presence of Israeli security forces "doesn’t mean Israel is re-occupying Gaza," and is planning to govern the enclave.