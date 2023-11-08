Patrushev: Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation doesn't require Western interference

8 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is consistently taking steps towards comprehensive normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with his CIS colleagues.

"Russia is interested in stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus, creating conditions for the development of the region and strengthening mutual trust and cooperation," Nikolai Patrushev said.

According to him, for this purpose Russia is consistently taking steps for comprehensive normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in order to conclude a peace treaty between the two countries, delimitation of borders, opening of transport communications.