G7 countries speak on way out of Middle East conflict

The G7 member countries condemned the attack by Palestinian radicals Hamas on the Jewish state.

The G7 countries also demanded that the radicals release prisoners and agree to a humanitarian pause in hostilities.

In addition to this, the countries' statement emphasized that there was no alternative to the creation of two states for two peoples.

"We believe that adherence to the principle of "two states for two peoples" is the only possible way to resolve the conflict",

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said.

The Israeli authorities previously said that they would cease fire in Gaza only after Hamas released all the hostages.

Let us remind you that the day before there was a conversation between the leaders of Israel and the United States, during which the American president asked the authorities of the Jewish state to take a pause in the fighting in Gaza.