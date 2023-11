8 Nov. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Boulevard of Karabakh Martyrs appeared in Ankara. Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the third anniversary of Victory Day.

"By the decision of the capital's Municipal Council and the approval of the governor of Ankara, 1419th Street, located on the border of the Şeker and Şehid Osman Avcı neighborhoods in the Etimesgut district, was renamed the "Boulevard of Karabakh Martyrs"",

Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations said

Türkiye also sent its congratulations on the occasion of the holiday.