8 Nov. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and India have signed a contract for the acquisition of the ZADS anti-drone system. Sources report this.

According to them, the contract amount is estimated at $41.5 million. According to the information, Zen Technologies will not only transfer the systems to Armenia, but will also teach operators how to work with them, The Eurasian Times reports.

The source notes that the possibility of using the system is currently being studied by the Indian ground forces.