Brussels demanded that Tbilisi follow EU foreign policy

8 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the European Commission stated that Georgia should receive the status of a candidate country for the EU. The EC published a report stating that the country had implemented 12 recommendations to obtain the appropriate status.

"Georgia should receive candidate status because it has actually taken steps",

Ursula von der Leyen said.

However, 9 conditions have been put forward to the country, in particular, Georgia will be required to follow the EU's foreign policy.

Georgia will receive the final decision on receiving the desired status after the approval of the European Council.

Let us remind you that last summer, the Georgian authorities were told that the country could receive the desired status after fulfilling 12 conditions.