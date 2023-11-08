Ilham Aliyev: We don't need war

8 Nov. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has no need for a new war, President Ilham Aliyev said at the parade held in Khankendi today, on Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

"We don't need another war",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The Head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan had already achieved its goal and completed all the tasks, which included restoring international law, historical justice and the national dignity of the country.

However, the president noted, the topic of army building will remain among the priorities. Ilham Aliyev noted that this should not be forgotten.