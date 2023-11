9 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that it will be difficult to revive a landmark grain deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain.

"It will be difficult. We are going on with our efforts. But it will be difficult," Guterres said.

Guterres said the goal would be to have Russia and Ukraine agree to allow freedom of navigation for each other, but admitted this was unlikely.