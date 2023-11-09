Azerbaijan celebrates State Flag Day

9 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijan marks the State Flag Day. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to declare November 9 as State Flag Day in 2009.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a photo on his official social network accounts on the occasion of November 9 - State Flag Day.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has made a post on the occasion of the State Flag Day.

“November 9 is the State Flag Day. The flag of Azerbaijan, all the peaks belong to you,” the ministry said.

The Embassy of Israel has also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 9 - the State Flag Day on X page of the embassy.