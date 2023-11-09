Georgian authorities agree to EU demand

9 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the Georgian government was ready to cooperate and reach a compromise with the opposition, if it is mutual, to fulfil the recommendations outlined by the European Union to grant its candidate membership status to the country.

The Government will work together with the opposition, despite their “acts of sabotage” to the country’s European integration, Garibashvili noted in his comments to the media following the European Commission's recommendation for the European Council to grant the country the EU membership candidate status.

The PM said that from the very first day of receiving the 12 priorities from the EU, his team addressed the opposition telling them that all doors were open and we wanted this process to be as inclusive as possible, with their involvement guaranteed, secured.