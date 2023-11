9 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili departed for participation in the Paris Peace Forum set to take place in the French capital on November 10-11.

The Georgian official was invited to the event by the French President Emmanuel Macron, the Government Administration said.

Within the framework of the visit, Garibashvili will also hold high-level meetings.

The Forum is an annual international event focused on “reviving and improving global governance”.