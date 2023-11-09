Israeli military: Hamas lost control in north of Gaza

9 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces has said Hamas’ armed units lost control over the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

"We saw 50,000 Gazans move today from the northern Gaza Strip to the south. They are moving because they understand that Hamas has lost control in the north, while there’s a safer area in the south that’s getting supplies of medications, water and food," IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

According to him, Hamas has lost control and is continuing to lose control in the north.

"Hamas leaders have been cut off, they have been out of touch with society and their terrorists, who are fighting on the ground against our forces and dying. They have also been cut off from other countries. They are concerned only with their own survival. We will continue to hunt down the Hamas leadership, wherever they are, and destroy them," Hagari said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from Gaza into Israel on October 7.