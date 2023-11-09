State Department: U.S. hopes to see peace in South Caucasus

9 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

US hopes to see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department Vedant Patel said, commenting on the recent visit of Senior Advisor for the South Caucasus to Baku.

"When we engage on these issues, what we bring at the forefront is our desire and hope to see peace between these two countries and a durable peace in the South Caucasus," Patel said.

US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono visited Baku this week to underscore U.S. support for advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.