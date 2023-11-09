Aeroflot to renew Moscow-Urgench flights

9 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Aeroflot flag carrier airline will resume flights from Moscow to Uzbekistan’s Urgench.

Direct scheduled flights on the Moscow-Urgench-Moscow route will be operated on medium-haul Airbus A320 aircraft four times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The first flight is set to take off on December 15, 2023.

According to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited the country between January and June 2023, accounting for 11.1% of the total tourist intake (3.1 million). The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan in 2022 will nearly triple that of the previous year, rising from 1.8 million to 5.2 million. Russia accounts for 10.9% of the total (567,700 people).