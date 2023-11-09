Nikol Pashinyan to visit France

9 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will arrive in the French capital on a business visit on November 9. The head of government will visit Paris together with his wife Anna Hakobyan. This information was spread by the Armenian media.

It is noted that the Prime Minister will take part in the Sixth Peace Forum, which will be held tomorrow in the French capital.

In addition to this, Pashinyan will hold negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The opening of the Paris Peace Forum will take place in the French capital tomorrow. Every year it brings together world leaders, heads of state and civil society leaders. The forum discusses issues of global governance. The forum will end on November 11.