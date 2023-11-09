More than 1.7 million tourists visited Azerbaijan this year

9 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tourist flow to Azerbaijan has increased by 30% compared to last year. In 2023, from January to October, over 1.7 million tourists visited the country. Last year, these figures for the same period amounted to 1.3 million foreign citizens. Information about this was published by the State Tourism Agency of the republic.

The agency’s publication notes that most frequently Russian citizens come to the republic as tourists. For example, in October, more than 50 thousand Russian tourists visited the Azerbaijani republic. This is over 28% of the total number of foreign travelers.

In second place are Turkish citizens. Last month, 34.8 thousand Turkish citizens arrived in the republic.

The Islamic Republic of Iran closes the top three in terms of the number of foreign tourists in Azerbaijan. In October, 17.1 thousand Iranian citizens visited Azerbaijan.