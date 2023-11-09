Сinema destroyed by occupiers restored in Lachin

9 Nov. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first film screening took place in the building of a cinema, destroyed by the occupiers in Lachin. The cinema was restored after liberation by the Azerbaijani side.

According to Trend, the solemn event was attended by employees of the special representative office of the President, employees of the Baku Public Improvement Service, guests from the public, law enforcement officers and the military.

The opening of the cinema was marked by the national anthem of Azerbaijan. Then all those present observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

Then, during several speeches, the history of the cinema was told. The restoration process took eight months. The total area of the building is 1.7 thousand sq. m., a thousand of which are occupied by a club, and another 350 square meters by a cinema.

The cinema auditorium is designed for 230 visitors. The screen reaches 70 sq. m.

After the speeches, the first Azerbaijani film in Lachin in many years was shown. It was a film called "Lord, I’m here!". The audience applauded after the film screening.