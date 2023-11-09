Erdoğan and Raisi discuss Gaza Strip

9 Nov. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the press service of the Turkish President reports.

The Heads of state are in Tashkent, where they took part in a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization summit.

During the negotiations between the leaders of the two countries, issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were raised. Erdoğan declared his readiness to help solve this problem. He added that Ankara intended to become a guarantor.

At the same time, he called on the countries of the Islamic world to take a common position on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and increase pressure on Tel Aviv. According to him, with the cessation of Israeli attacks, peace will come to the region.

In addition to this, Raisi and Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.