Iranian robbers caught in Istanbul

9 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three Iranian bandits who robbed foreigners were caught in Istanbul, Türkiye, Hürriyet reports.

According to the newspaper, a tourist contacted the Fatih district police station. He complained that he was robbed by "police officers".

The footage obtained by the district's police shows that criminals posing as police officers are conducting searches of foreign citizens, quietly stealing a wallet.

The gang of three consisted entirely of immigrants from Iran. Previously, they had been brought to criminal liability. The police confirmed three other cases of robbery. The criminals were arrested.