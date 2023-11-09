Armenian Security Council Secretary to go to Brussels

9 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan will pay a visit to Brussels, the press service of the Security Council reports.

In the EU capital, Grigoryan will take part in the forum "Strategic Future of Armenia: Armenia-Europe".

Moreover, within the framework of the European visit, Grigoryan will have several working meetings.

Let us remind you that on November 8, a meeting of the Security Council secretaries of the CIS member countries was held in Moscow. Grigoryan refused to participate in the event.