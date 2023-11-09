Direct Line and Putin's big press conference in 2023 to be held simultaneously

9 Nov. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct line and Annual press conference with the participation of the Russian president will be combined in 2023, Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative made a statement about the combined format on the sidelines of the Russian leader's visit to Astana.

In addition to this, journalists asked Peskov for information about the date of both events. In response, the president's press secretary said that the dates have been set. They will take place before the New year. Peskov assured that the public would be notified about them in time.

Let us remind you that the previous direct line with the Head of state took place in June 2021. The President's first communication with Russians in this format was organized in December 2001.