10 Nov. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, November 9, the President of Georgia arrived in France. Local media write about this.

As part of the trip, Salome Zurabishvili will participate in the Paris Peace Forum, which starts today.

The presidential administration said that the president went to France, but she did not receive permission from the government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili flew to Paris. He will also take part in the forum.