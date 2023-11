10 Nov. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye congratulated Azerbaijan on the holidays by illuminating one of the main attractions of Istanbul - the Galata Tower - with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

Azerbaijani Flag Day is celebrated on November 9. On this occasion the Galata Tower was lit up with the flag.

In addition to this, a projection of the Khari-Bulbul flower appeared on the tower in honor of the Victory Day of Azerbaijan.