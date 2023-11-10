Pashinyan holds "excellent" negotiations with Macron

10 Nov. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The heads of Armenia and France held talks in Paris. The press service of the head of the Armenian government reported the meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron.

During the conversation, the French leader assured that Paris would continue supporting Yerevan in development and overcoming challenges.

"The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of developing Armenian-French cooperation in all spheres and emphasized the interest of the government of the Republic of Armenia in this issue",



the press service said.

The politicians considered opportunities for further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of economy and infrastructure development and declared their readiness to continue it.

The agenda of the negotiations also included aspects of the post-war settlement between Yerevan and Baku, the parties noted the importance of the principles contained in the quadrilateral statement signed in Granada by Pashinyan, Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel.

"There was an exchange of thoughts on regional peace and stability, as well as Armenia-European Union cooperation",



the Government of Armenia said.

Following the negotiations, Pashinyan posted a post on his page on social networks, where he called the meeting with Macron "excellent".