First 85 Russians to be able to leave Gaza today

10 Nov. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Rafah checkpoint on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will open on November 10 for the passage of foreigners from the enclave. Russian citizens are on the evacuation list.

According to the official portal of the border checkpoint, on Friday 85 Russian citizens will be able to enter Egypt.

In total, the list includes almost 600 foreigners, most of them are the citizens of Canada, as well as persons with citizenship of a number of other countries of the world. Citizens of 15 countries are on the list.

Persons to be evacuated from Gaza arrived at the checkpoint this morning at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time). They are currently waiting to leave the enclave.