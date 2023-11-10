International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup "Ojag" kicks off in Baku

10 Nov. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The grand opening of the 2nd International Cup "Ojag" in rhythmic gymnastics took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

During the opening, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and then the athletes from the participant countries were presented.

The acting chairman of the board of the Ojag Sport club, Vafa Bakarova, spoke at the event.

"Over the years, our club's coaches and athletes have achieved important successes not only at the local level, but also on the national and international arenas. These achievements are the result of hard teamwork and discipline. Today we are opening the 2nd International Cup "Ojag"",

Vafa Bakarova said.

She further noted that Azerbaijani gymnasts would perform at the competitions together with representatives from 13 countries.

The competition will last from November 10 to 12.