10 Nov. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The conflict between Israel and Palestine is certainly become even larger. This statement was made by the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian media write.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said this while talking on the phone with a colleague from Qatar.

"Due to the expansion of the intensity of the war against the civilian population of Gaza, an expansion of the scale of the war has become inevitable",

the Head of the Foreign Ministry said.