11 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a peace deal with Saudi Arabia was still possible, despite intense fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“I think it will be a reality. I think conditions will be ripe. In fact, after a victory, I think they’ll be even riper," Netanyahu said during an interview with Fox News.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in September that the kingdom and Israel were getting close “every day” to a normalization deal.