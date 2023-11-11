Majority of Armenians do not trust Pashinyan

11 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 54% of Armenian citizens do not trust the policy of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, while the population is equally skeptical of the activities of President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the parliament and the government, according to a Gallup International poll.

"Nikol Pashinyan is fully trusted by 20.4% of respondents, rather trusted - 13.2%, rather distrusted - 18.6%, not trusted at all - 35.5%, 12.3% found it difficult to answer. It turns out that 54.1% of the country's population does not trust him," the statement reads.

The majority of the population also disapproves of the activities of President Vahagn Khachaturyan - 53.7%, parliament - 64.2%, government - 57.7%.

The survey was conducted by telephone, with 1,100 people participating. The margin of error amounted to 3%.