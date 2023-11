11 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Berlin on Novembr 16-17 to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The sides will discuss the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a German government spokesperson said.

The leaders will discuss "the entire range of political issues" during a meeting at the chancellery on Friday evening.

It would be Erdoğan's first visit to Germany since 2020.