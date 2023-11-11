Armenia looking at integrating with EU or becoming off-bloc state

11 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is considering integrating with the European Union or becoming completely independent, not being affiliated with any bloc, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.

"I would like to note that Armenia is considering European integration. It is also thinking about becoming an off-bloc state," he told a forum on Armenia’s future.

"We are listening to the people and are trying to figure out how Armenia can best ensure its security and development, as well as peace in the region," Grigoryan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as Armenian foreign ministry officials have repeatedly said that Yerevan is not planning to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), at this point, but it has been skipping CSTO events in recent months.