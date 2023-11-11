Raisi arrives in Saudi Arabia for the first time in years

11 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first time since diplomatic relations between the two countries were restored.

Footage aired on the Al-Ekhbariya channel showed Raisi, wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, greeting Saudi officials at the airport after disembarking from his plane.

Today, Saudi Arabia is hosting an extraordinary summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The kingdom was scheduled to host two extraordinary summits, the OIC summit and the Arab League summit, but the joint summit will replace the two separate gatherings. The joint meeting will be held in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016, but in March China successfully brokered the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two countries.