Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls Armenia to peace

11 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Unfounded allegations once again voiced by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned political manipulations and distorted interpretation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"We strongly condemn and reject the allegations of the Prime Minister of Armenia that Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan are allegedly subjected to "ethnic cleansing"...We once again remind the Prime Minister that such groundless accusations clearly contradict the reports and statements of representatives of UN specialized agencies who visited the region, as well as the ones actively operating in Armenia," the ministry said.



The ministry noted that the head of the Armenian government continues to manipulate at the political level and distort reality. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that such statements harm the process of Baku-Yerevan peace settlement.